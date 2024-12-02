Affirm expands its partnership with Amazon

The extended partnership allows all eligible purchases made in the US of USD 50 and more on Amazon to be split into monthly payments, a service that was earlier available only to selected customers.

As part of the agreement, Amazon will buy shares of Affirm’s stock, making the company Amazon’s only third party, non-credit card, BNPL service provided in the US until January 2023. Moreover, the BNPL platform will become a recurrent payment method in Amazon’s Pay digital wallet.

Affirm is an US-based online payment platform that counts for over 8.5 million customers and offers monthly installment plans with zero fees.