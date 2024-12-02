Partnerships with a wide array of retailers enable Affirm’s shoppers to use BNPL options including 0% APR financing.











Shopping trends for 2024

As more customers leave credit cards behind, shoppers can leverage Affirm’s clear terms, lack of hidden fees, and lack of late charges for a faster, more transparent payment option.

This shift towards more flexible and clear payment options is also noticed in market data. According to Forrester Research, the demand for BNPL services is rapidly growing, especially for big-ticket and everyday purchases. It is expected that this trend will continue for the duration of the holiday season.

Other trends predicted by Forrester note that US total holiday retail sales in 2024 will top USD 1 trillion, up 3.7% YOY from 2023. It also forecasts that the US shoppers will spend about one-quarter of that total specifically online, with many customers still expected to continue shopping in physical stores during the holiday season.





Details about Affirm’s new partnerships

Customers who want to use BNPL services will go through a quick eligibility check when using Affirm to checkout. If approved, they can select from customised biweekly or monthly payment plans, with 0% APR available on eligible purchases.

Shoppers in the US can use Affirm and pay over time at several retailers, including Agape Diamonds, Discount Tire, Ever/body, FullBeauty, Garmin, Hotels.com, Living Spaces, and Sweetwater.

These retailers are some of the latest to join Affirm's global network of over 320,000 merchant partners, which has seen a 20% increase YOY.

In the US, Affirm is integrated with over 60% of ecommerce. Consumers can access Affirm’s flexible payment options through the Affirm Card, the Affirm App, and digital wallets.

Affirm predicts that electronics and travel categories will be sought after this holiday season, as during the Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend, a 40% to 50% year-over-year increase was noticed in these sectors.