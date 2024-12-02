Affirm completes USD 500 million asset-backed securitisation

The transaction marks Affirm’s third securitisation of 2021 and the sixth since it launched its programme in July 2020.

The offering included five classes of fixed-rate notes: Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class E, all of which were rated by DBRS-Morningstar, with assigned ratings of AA (sf), A (sf), BBB (sf), BB (sf), and B (sf), respectively.The notes were placed with a diversified mix of institutional investors in a private offering pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Barclays acted as lead bookrunner and structuring agent with J.P. Morgan and Truist Securities as joint bookrunners and Morgan Stanley, Regions Securities, and R. Seelaus & Co. as co-managers.