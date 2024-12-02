



According to the joint announcement, all Affirm pay-over-time loans issued as of 1 May 2025, including Pay in 4 and longer-term monthly instalments, are set to be reported to TransUnion. Consumers can view details about their Affirm transactions on their TransUnion credit files, however, these payments will not be included in traditional credit scores and will not be visible to lenders in the near term.











At the same time, with more pay-over-time providers reporting account data to the credit bureaus, lenders who request TransUnion credit reports are set to be able to have visibility over consumers’ history. Considering that new credit scoring models are being developed, this information could play a significant role in consumers’ scores, seeking to facilitate improved decision-making and enabling individuals to build their credit histories.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Affirm mentioned their company’s commitment to safeguarding and supporting consumers through its products and practices. By partnering with TransUnion, Affirm intends to continue to scale the adoption of its services and solidify its position as a provider in the industry, delivering flexibility and transparency. Additionally, Affirm underlined its plans to work with other market stakeholders to standardise policies for delivering information across loan products.





Optimising lending in the US