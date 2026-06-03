Affirm and Stripe have expanded their partnership to bring pay-over-time payment options to Stripe merchants in the UK.

From July 2026, businesses in the UK using Stripe's payments infrastructure will be able to integrate Affirm directly into their online checkout flows. The move marks the first time Affirm's instalment payment product will be available to UK merchants through the Stripe platform.

Building on North American results

According to the official press release, the UK expansion follows the rollout of the Affirm–Stripe integration in the US and Canada, where the partnership has produced measurable outcomes for merchants. Stripe businesses that activated Affirm reported an average revenue increase of 13.9% on eligible sessions, alongside a 21.3% conversion uplift for purchases of USD 250 or more.

The companies have not disclosed specific targets for UK merchant adoption or transaction volumes at this stage.

Shared payment tokens and agentic commerce

Beyond the UK launch, the two companies have indicated broader plans around the future of AI-driven commerce. Earlier in 2026, Affirm and Stripe announced joint support for Shared Payment Tokens, a mechanism designed to facilitate secure pay-over-time experiences within agentic commerce environments, contexts in which AI systems initiate or complete transactions on behalf of users.

The development of shared tokenisation standards for instalment payments reflects a wider industry conversation about how payment infrastructure will need to adapt as AI-mediated purchasing becomes more prevalent. Affirm and Stripe are among a number of payments players beginning to address the authentication, authorisation, and transparency requirements specific to agentic flows.

For UK merchants, the practical near-term impact centres on checkout flexibility. BNPL adoption has grown significantly in the UK over recent years, and merchants operating on Stripe will gain access to an additional payment method without requiring separate integration work. The addition of Affirm through an existing payments stack reduces technical friction for businesses seeking to offer instalment options at checkout.

Affirm operates as a regulated entity in the markets where it offers credit products. The company's UK expansion comes as the UK government continues work on a regulatory framework for BNPL products, with legislation expected to bring BNPL providers under Financial Conduct Authority oversight. The timing of the Stripe integration ahead of that framework being finalised may influence how merchants and consumers approach the product in the near term.