



Auto shops, primarily SMEs, use Shopmonkey’s payment processing solution to support their business needs. Through this partnership, eligible auto shops in the US and Canada can offer Affirm’s pay-over-time plans when invoicing their customers.











Addressing the growing need for flexible payment options

Managing the costs of repairs can be challenging for both customers and repair shops. Implementing diverse payment methods is becoming increasingly mandatory for auto shops, as it provides customers with flexible financial options.

By selecting Affirm, approved customers can split the total cost of their auto repair bill into manageable biweekly or monthly payment plans, starting at 0% APR. Officials have stated that customers are not charged late or hidden fees when using Affirm.

Additionally, auto shops can benefit from an optimal checkout process by offering flexible payment options. This not only assists customers in opting for additional services or larger jobs but also makes vehicle services more accessible.





Flexible payment options for businesses

In June 2025, Affirm announced a partnership with Optty to support merchants and platforms globally in their development processes. The collaboration aimed to enable businesses worldwide to offer Affirm’s flexible, transparent, and secure pay-over-time options through a single API integration.

Additionally, Affirm extended its existing partnership with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to include the Canadian market. The move followed several years of collaboration in the US, allowing Canadian shoppers to use Affirm’s pay-over-time services when purchasing from Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s suite of brands.