Affirm will remain the exclusive provider of pay-over-time services for Shop Pay Instalments in the US and will now assume the same role in Canada. The agreement also includes plans for further international expansion, with the UK being a key market for future growth.

A Shopify representative noted that the extended partnership is a logical step given its track record in the US. They emphasised that Affirm’s technology and transparency align with Shopify’s goals, making it a suitable partner for supporting merchants in additional markets.

Expansion to Canada and future markets

In the coming months, eligible Shopify merchants in Canada will gain access to Shop Pay Instalments powered by Affirm. Customers who qualify will have the option to select biweekly or monthly payment plans, with terms extending up to 24 months and interest rates as low as 0% APR. Affirm states that no late or hidden fees will be applied.

Affirm officials reflected on the initial collaboration with Shopify, which began five years ago, highlighting its role in providing businesses with greater flexibility in payment options. They noted that the service has gained widespread adoption in the US, and merchants globally have expressed interest in leveraging its benefits for growth.

According to the official press release, Shop Pay Instalments has seen significant adoption since its US launch in 2021, with millions of consumers using the service across Shopify’s merchant network. The expanded agreement signals an effort to replicate that success in additional markets.

In February 2025, Affirm partnered with FIS to bring integrated pay-over-time capabilities directly to debit-issuing banking clients and their cardholders. Following the launch of this programme, FIS debit processing bank customers gained the ability to integrate Affirm’s pay-over-time solutions directly into their already existing debit card program.