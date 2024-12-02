The two companies have had a fruitful collaboration in the US, supporting customers to plan and pay over time for their travels since January 2023. By selecting Affirm at checkout on KAYAK’s site, customers in Canada can now split their total cost of flights, accommodations, and car rentals/sharing into monthly payments. Thereafter, through a fast, real-time eligibility check, they can choose the customised payment plan they want and never pay late or with hidden fees.











Expanding into Canada

Affirm notes that consumers are increasingly turning to their BNPL services when booking travel, flights, hotels, and rides, as they are seeking more flexible payment options. This priority also applies when it comes to Canada’s travellers. Through the expansion with KAYAK, the company strengthens its relationship with the travel search engine, aiming to expand its user base and offer them peace of mind when paying for their next trip. Affirm is also looking to improve its offerings by tailoring them to its clients’ needs and demands while continuing to focus on remaining compliant with the industry’s regulatory requirements and laws.

KAYAK’s collaboration with Affirm opens up possibilities for travellers seeking more flexibility in their payment options. With international flight prices averaging USD 1,2701, individuals who travel frequently can now plan and pay for trips over time without hidden fees.

Expanding in Canada with KAYAK builds on Affirm’s worldwide expansion, with merchants offering Affirm at checkout, including Booking Holdings brands Agoda, Booking.com, and Priceline. Canadian retailers, such as Amazon, Apple, Samsung, Brown’s Shoes, CheapOair, and more offer Affirm’s payment solutions to their customers.

Affirm’s move follows its recent partnerships with multiple companies, including WorldMarket, Costco, TransUnion, Shopify, and more. This reflects the company’s mission to expand worldwide and further increase its customer base, offering BNPL services.