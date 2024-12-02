The updated agreement makes Affirm the first Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) provider to integrate with Adyen for Platforms, a payment solution created for platform businesses such as marketplaces and on-demand services. This collaboration also extends Affirm’s offerings to Adyen’s merchant network in Canada, introducing additional payment options.

The two companies began their partnership in November 2020, initially offering Affirm’s services to Adyen merchants in the US for both online and in-store payments. Under the new terms, customers of Adyen for Platforms can now offer Affirm’s payment plans. Additionally, Canadian merchants will gain access to Affirm’s monthly instalment option, alongside the existing bi-weekly plan. Affirm allows approved customers to select payment terms ranging from six weeks to 36 months, with interest rates as low as 0% APR and no late or hidden fees.

Partnership growth and market potential

According to the official press release, the expansion is positioned within the broader trend of platforms embedding financial services into their operations, a market estimated to be worth USD 185 billion, according to research by Boston Consulting Group.

The same source reveals that AffiniPay, a software provider and Adyen partner, has processed over USD 125 million in payments through Affirm’s Pay Later service, which it offers via its LawPay legal payments software. Officials from AffiniPay emphasised that partnerships with companies such as Affirm and Adyen help the firm exceed client expectations by delivering innovative technology.

In essence, Affirm’s presence at checkout is designed to help businesses increase sales, raise average order values, and attract new customers.





More information about the two companies

Affirm offers financial products designed to promote transparency and responsible spending. The company’s payment network provides customisable payment plans without late or hidden fees. Affirm serves consumers and merchants across a wide range of industries.

Adyen provides an integrated financial technology platform that supports payment processing, financial products, and data-driven insights. With a global presence, Adyen serves businesses such as Meta, Uber, and eBay, continually expanding its payment method offerings to meet diverse merchant needs.

For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.