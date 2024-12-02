In a bid to support members in receiving secure and instant payments from a range of financial institutions and service providers across the US, Affinity Plus introduced an additional real-time payment service. The newly launched solution is set to benefit all members, notably small businesses and gig workers.











How does Affinity Plus plan to support the gig economy?

According to Affinity Plus’s officials, the real-time payment service intends to enable the organisation to support all members in managing their cash flow more efficiently whilst ensuring timely access to funds and optimising their overall financial well-being. Currently, financial institutions are entering real-time payment networks, with instant transactions being set to become more broadly available to businesses and consumers across the US. In addition, Affinity Plus is proactively working on improving the region’s payment infrastructure by leveraging these networks to grow its member solutions.



As a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, Affinity Plus is centring its efforts on providing services that simplify banking for its users, many of whom are low-income families and individuals. The latest announcement comes as an addition to the organisation’s suite of member-focused products, including early pay, which enables members to access regular paychecks up to two days early.