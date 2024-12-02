AffiniPay partners with Marqeta



As per the press release, Marqeta will power the upcoming launch of MyCase Smart Spend, a spend management solution powered by a LawPay Visa SMB revolving credit card embedded directly within the MyCase platform that helps firms streamline their expenses and better manage their finances.





The launch of MyCase Smart Spend makes MyCase a comprehensive solution in the legal industry that offers a single destination for firm operations and spend management from start to finish.











The press release states that AffiniPay selected Marqeta because of its trusted platform for building card programs at scale that are dynamic, flexible and tailored to customer needs. By partnering with Marqeta, MyCase Smart Spend users will have a comprehensive platform that gives them access to real-time card issuing, transaction data, and spend controls for their credit card offering. This is intended to help cardholders stay on top of business expenses and access capital more easily from a single dashboard.





Marqeta commercial credit customers can choose from a range of flexible funding models for their cardholders, such as Net 30 Charge Cards, Receivables Purchase, and Revolving Credit, to allow them to take control of their business’ financial health and access capital. With Marqeta’s expertise in payments and program management capabilities, Marqeta handles all the intricacies of establishing new card programs, including helping customers meet applicable regulatory and compliance requirements. With Marqeta’s platform, customers can spin up cards for new users, deliver personalised rewards, and free up more working capital to stay on top of business expenses.





According to the announcement, the end result is that law firms can reconcile receipts and expenses from disparate systems instead of relying on time-consuming paper-based processes. This solution will help small businesses streamline their client management processes and provide innovative controls to manage costs – resulting in more time to focus on their cases instead of the business overhead.





About Marqeta

Based in the US, Marqeta’s Embedded Finance and modern card issuing platform seeks to empower its customers to create customised and innovative payment cards and embedded finance offerings. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratising access to card issuing technology.







Its architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorise and settle transactions. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries globally.