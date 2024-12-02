AffiniPay goes live in Puerto Rico

With a presence established in the US and Canada, serving over 80,000 accounting and law firms, AffiniPay continues to empower attorneys and accounting professionals with secure and efficient payment processing options. The expansion reflects efforts to increase its market position serving legal professionals and to capitalise on an attractive growth market by modernising the payment experience.

Commenting on this development, officials from AffiniPay said that by expanding their footprint to Puerto Rico is a large step in order to scale and increase their customer satisfaction. They are happy to bring their payment solutions to professionals in Puerto Rico, augmenting their ability to manage transactions seamlessly and securely.











Previous news from AffiniPay

In January 2022, AffiniPay has integrated its LawPay with Tabs3 Software Version 2020. The integration will enable Tabs3 clients to accept credit and debit cards as well as electronic checks for payments.

Tabs3 includes an integrated suite of products designed to support a law firm with accounting operations. The tools include Tabs3 Billing, Tabs3 Financials, and PracticeMaster to organise contacts, appointments, and documents.

On the other hand, LawPay is an online legal payment technology developed for lawyers. It is available through all 50 state bars across the US and enables law firms to accept payments in compliance with established guidelines.

The integration of LawPay and Tabs3 Software Version 2020 will provide the clients with flexible payment options. They will also receive e-statements with a customisable LawPay payment linak.





What does AffiniPay do?

AffiniPay specialises in software and online payments for professionals serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering, and construction firms. The company’s solutions are trusted by more than 245,000 legal & accounting professionals with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.