AffiniPay acquires ClientPay to accelerate the adoption of online payments

As part of the agreement, ClientPay will join AffiniPay’s family of brands including LawPay, designed exclusively to serve attorneys. LawPay and ClientPay will empower large legal and professional services firms to incorporate credit card, eCheck or digital wallet processing into their practices. In addition, ClientPay will add key large firm practice management technology partnerships to the AffiniPay and LawPay portfolio.

Large firms have specific payment needs that require solutions purpose-built by industry that integrate securely with their current practice management and accounting software and provide for the processing of large transactions with personalised customer support. LawPay and ClientPay offer the legal payments market the following benefits: