AFEX partners Ascent Software to improve its payment processor technology

Used by financial services firms globally, Trident Connect is designed to electronically automate the manual process of preparing, validating and approving local and international payments, eliminating operational risk by routing payments through the organisation’s signatory workflow and compliance processes.

It also integrates with multiple banks directly or via SWIFT to execute payment instructions and download transactional data, performing a three-way reconciliation between the banks, itself and the accounting system.

The partnership between AFEX and Ascent simplifies this process by incorporating real-time foreign exchange to the payment process through AFEX’s API, helping organisations that need to carry out a significant number of payments, locally and internationally each day.