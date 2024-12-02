AFCU adds location-based offers, loans to m-banking app built on Fiservs Mobiliti

These enhanced functionalities were added to the credit unions existing mobile banking platform, Mobiliti Enterprise from Fiserv, which has been used by AFCU since 2011.

America First is a credit union to leverage location-based functionality to deliver merchant offers through mobile banking via Cardlytics, a US provider of targeted advertising and transaction-driven marketing for banks. Members who prefer not to use the location feature on their phone due to privacy considerations can type in a zip code from which to locate offers. The app then shows users a map with deals around them.

America First members can select from a number of loan types within the app, such as auto, RV, personal loans, line of credit and Visa credit. Members can use the camera on the phone to scan a vehicles VIN to see its retail and trade-in value. Members can also use the app to search for a vehicle using the built-in location tool, viewing pictures of vehicles for sale in the area, and then tapping through to receive directions to the dealer where the vehicle can be purchased.

