AEVIs AppFlow to streamline the checkout experience for consumers

SMB merchants will be able to transform the consumer checkout experience without costly or intensive integration efforts. AEVI’s AppFlow is aimed to remove this pain by standardising and automating the integration and interoperability of apps in an open environment.

Developers, VARs and acquirers will be able to deliver apps and services that work with the other apps available on AEVI’s marketplace and on all AEVI-enabled third-party devices from multiple vendors.

With AppFlow and AEVI’s open ecosystem, merchant solution providers can configure the flow of app integrations to meet the needs of merchants for a series of actions at the merchant countertop. Although multiple apps may be engaged during a transaction, to the consumer it appears as one seamless checkout process.

AEVI empowers merchant solution providers to move and manage their classic payments proposition into a new world of apps, payments and smart devices. According to the company, by subscribing to their Digital Service Center, a vendor-agnostic and open platform, merchant solution providers can access solutions for any stage of their Digital Strategies.