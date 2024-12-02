Aevi, XAC bring payment solutions to ISOs

The collaboration is set to provide ‘future-proof’ payment solutions to Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) aiming to offer entry-level, ready-to-go merchant solutions that combine payment acceptance and white-labelled ‘lightweight’ POS applications in an increasingly integrated and compact manner.





Aevi, XAC collaboration details and Android Starter Pack’s capabilities

Based on the information provided in the press release, the Android Starter Pack product is a low-risk entry point into the smart market. ISOs leveraging this plug-and-play user interface are enabled to buy and sell in an easy manner, which is believed to help make the process ‘effortless and hassle-free’. Having quick implementation, the Android Starter Pack offers ISOs an easy-to-use and all-in-one point of sale that enables them to carry out their business in an increasingly efficient way.

XAC provides a 7-inch payment terminal that leverages an Android platform and secure payment modules within a compact design, and together with Aevi’s payment app, which is a POS app provided by Smart Volution, ISOs are believed to be enabled to compete in the current market.











Commenting on the announcement, Chuck Chagas, General Manager of Americas at XAC advised that the company’s mission is that of providing secure commerce-enabling devices and systems that address the use cases of omnichannel solutions. As per their statement, the partnership with Aevi enables them to further this mission and to offer ISOs payment devices leveraging an Android platform and secure payment modules in a compact design. Furthermore, they added that the collaboration provides them with the capability to offer a solution that is prepared, simplified, and established in the market.

The announcement further details that the Android Starter Pack enables ISOs to be the ‘best partner’ for their merchants, drive innovation, and expedite revenue increase. By having online and offline payments combined to provide a complete omnichannel experience, ISOs can remain competitive and provide customers with improved payment solutions.

Adding on the news, Gene Distler, Business Development at Aevi advised that the company is looking forward to partnering with XAC to provide ISOs with payment solutions, stating that their collective know-how and creativity enable them to provide plug-and-play merchant solutions that are integrated and offer a complete omnichannel experience.

An R&D/Manufacturing company in the payment industry, XAC Automation Corp (Taiwan OTC 5490) is ISO certified and focuses on providing commerce-enabling solutions, including payment devices, software, and systems to manage the devices. Its technology and ecommerce cloud solutions are found in cloudPOS and mPOS devices, desktop and mobile POS terminals, PIN pads and multilane peripherals, outdoor payment terminals, NFC readers, gaming machines, cashless ATMs, and kiosks, amongst other commerce solutions.

For more information about Aevi, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.