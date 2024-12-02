



Following this announcement, the partnership will enable firms to connect Aevi’s card-present payment orchestration solution with IXOPAY’s card-not-present service.

In addition, merchants will have the possibility to unify their global payment system through the process of connecting card-present and card-not-present solutions. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Aevi x IXOPAY partnership

According to the official press release, the strategic deal between Aevi and IXOPA will provide customers the flexibility to unify their transactions (through the process of managing in-person and digital payments securely and efficiently), optimise payment routing (by reducing costs and improve transaction success rates through leveraging IXOPAY and Aevi’s routing, reconciliation, and risk management capabilities), as well as gain flexibility (companies will be enabled to connect POS devices to multiple payment processors without being locked into a single provider), and support multiple payment methods (businesses will be allowed to accept local, international, and alternative payment options without any additional integrations).

At the same time, the collaboration will provide merchants and businesses with more control and flexibility in the way they manage payments, both in-store and online. IXOPAY and Aevi will continue to provide customers and partners with the possibility to benefit from scalable and secure solutions that will make the process of adapting to the payment landscape easier and more efficient.



