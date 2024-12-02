Through this partnership, merchants will be able to accept touchless payments in a seamless and convenient way on both Android and iOS. Moreover, customers benefit from a faster and more convenient checkout experience. Through a single integration, Aevi offers businesses access to a varied range of products and services, including Tap-to-Pay functionality, without the need for complex integrations or multiple systems.

The partnership will initially launch in North America, but the two companies revealed their plans to expand it to Europe as soon as possible. In the company press release, representatives from Aevi talked about their collaboration with Bleu and highlighted the synergy between the two companies, particularly when it comes to Aevi’s main strategy. This strategy involves providing customers with a comprehensive suite of in-person payment solutions that can allow them to accept payments in any channel, anywhere, and on any device.

Aevi officials also talked about Tap-to-Pay and SoftPOS technologies, which have emerged as important trends in recent years. The joint effort between Aevi and Bleu stands out due to its ability to provide mutual end customers to onboard Tap-to-Pay merchants through a single unified payments platform that enables seamless onboarding flows and the flexibility to deploy smart terminals.

Representatives from Bleu talked about their plans to bring touchless, cloud-based payments to ISVs and businesses around the world. They believe that, by implementing Tap-to-Phone or Bluetooth-based technologies, acquires, PSPs or ISVs can future-proof their in-person acceptance strategies.

Other developments from Aevi

Aevi's in-person commerce orchestration platform enables global access to checkout solutions by connecting digital and in-person channels, simplifying checkout flows, and liberating transaction data to flow between channels, territories and partners.

In April 2023, Aevi partnered with XAC Automation Corporation to deliver an Android Starter Pack, which is a compact and integrated payment solution for entry-level merchants. The collaboration aimed to provide ‘future-proof’ payment solutions to Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) while offering entry-level, ready-to-go merchant solutions that combine payment acceptance and white-labelled ‘lightweight’ POS applications in an increasingly integrated and compact manner.

The Android Starter Pack product is a low-risk entry point into the smart market. ISOs using its plug-and-play user interface gain the ability to buy and sell in an easy manner, which is believed to help make the process ‘effortless and hassle-free’. Having quick implementation, the Android Starter Pack offers ISOs an easy-to-use and all-in-one point of sale that enables them to carry out their business with greater efficiency.

For more information about Aevi, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.