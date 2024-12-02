AEVI partners BBPOS to open up its ecosystem

The announcement was made at Money 20/20, being held in Las Vegas, and the partnership aims to provide more tailored solutions to customers. AEVI collaborates with hardware vendor BBPOS on their device WisePOS, which runs in AEVIs portfolio as Sofia. Sofia complements AEVIs Albert offering, and is the first third-party device connected to AEVIs Marketplace.

Sofia is a hand-held, all-in-one, four-inch Smart POS device that integrates magstripe, EMV, and NFC card readers, a barcode scanner and a 5-megapixel camera. As an AEVI enabled device, Sofia can run all apps available on AEVIs Global Marketplace. The device provides increased mobility in taking payments and performing other secure transactions, and therefore could be applied within highly mobile industries, such as transport and delivery services.

Through the Global Marketplace, a white-labelled B2B app store for merchant banks and merchant acquirers, AEVI delivers a portfolio of high-quality and secure apps and services, enabling a whole new range of value propositions through innovative SmartPOS devices. Merchants can download apps from an acquirer-branded marketplace, which enable them to create a customised operational environment tailored to their business needs.

With the ecosystem, AEVI is pushing the boundaries of collaboration to enable merchant banks and acquirers to provide choice to their merchants, rather than locking merchants into a single system or device. AEVI welcomes further hardware vendors and app developers to connect with the Global Marketplace.