Aevi launches TSYS pilot merchant in partnership with Vivid Payments

With its expertise in streamlining checkout processes and providing access to transaction data, Aevi is augmenting in-person payments and providing a seamless payment experience for merchants and customers alike. This news comes after Aevi announced its strategic partnership with OvationCXM, in March 2023, to revolutionise digital payment customer experiences in North America.











The first merchant to go live with Aevi’s cloud-based payment orchestration platform is a salon in the North American region. This marks an important step for Aevi, as they are now ready to expand their reach and bring their innovative digital payment solutions to more TSYS ISOs. The top priority for TSYS is to establish partnerships with ISOs that are mutually beneficial, making it easy and profitable for ISOs to acquire merchants.





Facilitating merchants to better serve their customers

Officials from Vivid Payments said that their partnership with Aevi aligns with their mission to continually evolve their payment technology and provide a clear omni-channel solution that works well in the hands of their merchants.

Aevi’s mission is to make payments simple, secure, and accessible for everyone, and this partnership with TSYS is a testament to that commitment. By providing merchants with the latest digital payment technologies, Aevi enables them to augment customer experiences and grow their businesses.

Its platform empowers Payfacs, wholesale ISOs, and ISOs with seamless onboarding, real-time transaction data, and value-added tools – all in one place.

Representatives from Aevi explained that this marks an important step in their journey to deliver innovation and excellent customer experiences in North America, and they look forward to expanding their reach and working with additional payment companies processing with TSYS.

