AEVI introduces Android based point-of-sale device

AEVI has worked with FIME, a provider of end-to-end transaction solutions and mobile services, which provided consultancy and project management services throughout the development and roll-out of the product. It supported AEVI during the radio frequency antenna design to enable contactless payments acceptance, and the EMV Level 1 payment terminal kernel development.

The tablet point-of-sale (POS) device, called Albert, gives companies a platform to manage a range of business functions and accept a number of different forms of secure payments.

The tablet device accepts all standard payment methods that are compliant with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) requirements: EMV chip-and-PIN, swipe and sign and near field communication (NFC) contactless payments.

Some of Albert´s key features include: the options of e-mailing receipts and invoices, allowing customers to open accounts they can pay off later; recording and tracking daily, weekly and yearly payments; and collecting valuable business analytics and insights.