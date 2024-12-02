The strategic partnership delivers personalised payment merchant experience for wholesale ISOs, ISVs, agent banks, and more. Aevi acts as a collaborator on digital and physical payment channels to enhance customer experience and internal systems with its payment orchestration platform.









Seamless payment processing

By selecting OvationCXM’s flagship platform, CXMEngine, the German fintech enhances the end-to-end customer experience in real time for cloud-based payment processing by connecting its technology, partner ecosystems, and customer interactions into a unified customer journey.

Aevi connects digital and physical channels, streamlines checkout processes, and liberates transaction data. They currently operate in Europe, Australia, and are growing in the US.

Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Aevi stated that the combination of OvationCXM and Aevi’s open payment platform brings together innovative customer experience management and excellent payment solutions, delivering a personalised payment merchant experience. This seamless and efficient solution drives customer loyalty, positioning them ahead of the industry.

Officials from OvationCXM said that now, more than ever, companies must become customer-centric and get the customer experience right. If you are driving great outcomes for your customer, you will boost satisfaction, customer trust and business overall. This partnership with Aevi will help retailers and merchants offer seamless CXM support and flexible payment solutions to its customers.





What does Aevi do?

Aevi’s mission is to build a more open world, where anyone, anywhere, can take or make any kind of payment. As the in-person payments expert, Aevi connects digital and in-person channels, orchestrates checkout flows, and sets transaction data free. Aevi operates across Europe, Australia, and the US with offices in London, Prague, and Paderborn.