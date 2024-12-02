



Following this announcement, Aeropay’s proprietary account-to-account platform can be integrated with Worldpay’s extensive merchant network, which will offer advanced and secure A2A payments and payouts to US gaming operators.

Worldpay gaming merchants will have the possibility to integrate Aeropay’s platform in order to allow embedded player deposits via bank payment (ACH), instant player withdrawals (RTP), as well as a suite of additional features.











More insights on the Aeropay x Worldpay collaboration

Throughout this partnership, Worldpay and Aeropay aim to improve cost and efficiency for merchants and businesses, as well as the overall user experience for players. As gaming relies on money movement, trust, and responsibility, the collaboration addresses these needs head-on, aiming to improve the process for players and merchants alike.

Included in the key benefits for gaming operators are instant payouts (Aeropay’s product will transfer funds to players in real-time, even during holidays, weekends, or after business hours, allowing instant player withdrawals directly from their platform), reduced processing costs (gaming merchants will be enabled to bypass card network fees and reduce payment processing costs through the integration of Aeropay’s A2A solutions), as well as stable bank connections (Aeropay’s proprietary bank linking technology, Aerosync, will provide secure connections with player bank accounts in a fast and secure manner).

In addition, other benefits include guaranteed payment solutions, as Aeropay’s Guaranteed Payment Services will offer a balanced approach that aims to mitigate returns and maximise acceptance rates. The partnership aims to offer an optimised level of A2A solutions and Aerosync technology, as the companies will provide a faster and more efficient transaction option that reduces the time and complexity usually associated with traditional ACH setups.



