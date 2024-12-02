Aeropay partners with UBank





Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to simplify in-game payments, enhance compliance, and expand total reach. Aeropay and UBank want to address the payment issues in the modern gaming ecosystem, focusing on streamlining the deposit and withdrawal experience, fortifying compliance protocols, while broadening their US footprint.











The partnership’s objective

Aeropay provides customised payment solutions for businesses in various industries, and it takes a compliance-first approach to payment processing in the gaming landscape. The company’s objective is to provide operators with an improved money movement experience with risk-managed deposits, instant withdrawals, and a homegrown bank connection experience (Aerosync) developed for each vertical.



UBank’s relationship-driven focus in the evolving financial environment complements Aeropay’s vision of commitment to connection. With this partnership, the two companies want to strengthen their position in the financial space, as well as to offer operators in the gaming industry an enhanced payment experience. Aeropay and UBank plan to follow technological advancements and serve their communities better.





More information about Aeropay