Aeropay partners with UBank

Through this collaboration, the two companies aim to simplify in-game payments, enhance compliance, and expand total reach. Aeropay and UBank want to address the payment issues in the modern gaming ecosystem, focusing on streamlining the deposit and withdrawal experience, fortifying compliance protocols, while broadening their US footprint.
The partnership’s objective
Aeropay provides customised payment solutions for businesses in various industries, and it takes a compliance-first approach to payment processing in the gaming landscape. The company’s objective is to provide operators with an improved money movement experience with risk-managed deposits, instant withdrawals, and a homegrown bank connection experience (Aerosync) developed for each vertical.
UBank’s relationship-driven focus in the evolving financial environment complements Aeropay’s vision of commitment to connection. With this partnership, the two companies want to strengthen their position in the financial space, as well as to offer operators in the gaming industry an enhanced payment experience. Aeropay and UBank plan to follow technological advancements and serve their communities better.
More information about Aeropay
Aeropay
is a financial technology company that aims to help individuals in moving money with bank-to-bank (ACH) transfers. The company enables businesses to accept compliant, cashless, and digital payments, offering customers more autonomy in their transactions. By leveraging its services, Aeropay’s objective is to provide users with more safety and convenience, while promoting a cashless society.
The company’s Payments for Gaming solution aims to allow users to expand their online gaming business with bank-to-bank transfers, Aeropay enabling players to easily fund their account. Through its API-first technology payments platform, the company enables businesses to onboard more players and help them start using their accounts faster. Aeropay is web-based, allowing players to fund their accounts and transact securely and quickly. The company uses bank-level encryption and fraud detection, prevention, and real-time risk assessments to ensure the safety of their customers.
At the beginning of September 2023, Aeropay partnered
with PrizePicks, a US-based fantasy sports operator, to offer players an instant bank transfer funding and withdrawal option. Through this collaboration, PrizePicks was able to create a customised payment experience by leveraging Aeropay’s library and working directly with its development team. Some of the features include one-click checkout, comprehensive documentation, custom branding, and embedded payments on PrizePicks’ website.