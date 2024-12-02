AeroPay, Blackbird team up for cannabis businesses to accept online payments

The aim of this collaboration is to create a platform to enable cannabis businesses to accept cashless operations. The partnership integrates AeroPay’s payments platform into Blackbird’s cannabis marketplace, Yahoo Finance reports.

Cannabis has been considered an essential business, however, businesses are still unable to accept traditional card payments due to the plant’s lingering federally illegal status. This means that the entire industry is forced to highly rely on cash transactions, with the risk it entails. By using the new functionality, Blackbird customers will be able to pay online, through a bank-to-bank transfer that goes directly to the business.