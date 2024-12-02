Aero Commerce partners with Zip to drive retailer growth

The startup’s partnership with Zip is the latest step in its growth within the expanding digital sector. Retailers using the Aero platform can offer Zip at checkout, allowing their customers to pay over four interest-free instalments, joining over 6.4 million Zip customers globally. Aero works with a network of more than 90 partner agencies who integrate the platform into ecommerce sites they build for national and international brands.

Zip’s global footprint will enable merchants to offer its ‘Pay in Four’ product and access customers worldwide. Zip is chosen across many retail sectors, from homeware and entertainment to fashion, sport, health and beauty, groceries, and travel.

Having recently launched in the UK, Zip was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2013, and it is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. It processes USD 7.5 billion in payments every year and has already reached agreements with several major UK retailers including Boohoo, Homebase, and The Fragrance Shop. It has also entered the sports retail market with professional clubs including Celtic Football Club and Crystal Palace.