Aero Commerce partners with Ordo

This strategic alliance aims to leverage the full potential of Open Banking payments to benefit Aero merchants, web agencies, and consumers at a reduced cost. Together, the companies are confronting issues such as fraud, delayed settlements, and high payment processing expenses.

According to the company press release, Open Banking represents a seismic shift in financial transactions, as more than 7 million individuals are currently utilising innovative Open Banking-enabled products for payments, particularly in the United Kingdom.

In essence, Aero Commerce users can now access the benefits of Open Banking payments through seamless integration with Ordo. This integration aims to improve user choice, convenience, speed, and security. Through its partnership with Aero Commerce, Ordo aims to provide several advantages for web agencies and retailers, including:

Seamless checkouts: customers can make payments through their online banking, initiated via tokenized links or QR codes for enhanced security.

Enhanced customer loyalty: Open Banking payments can minimise the burden of storing sensitive information and mitigating fraud risks.

Cost savings: Ordo provides commission-free Open Banking payments, resulting in substantial cost reductions for businesses compared to traditional card payments.

Chargeback elimination: Ordo's Open Banking payments are instantaneous and irrevocable thus mitigating chargeback risks and affording businesses more control over refunds.

Refund control: Ordo's Open Banking solution simplifies the refund process, giving businesses complete control.

Immediate settlements: Ordo ensures immediate and irreversible payments directly into the merchant's bank account, facilitating improved cash flow management.

Plug-and-Play integration: Ordo's integration into the Aero Commerce platform eliminates the need for costly additional integration expenses. Retailers and web agencies can connect their beneficiary accounts to start receiving payments.





Representatives from Aero Commerce expressed their pride in the partnership with Ordo, emphasising the advantages it offers to their merchants. Ordo officials highlighted their mission to facilitate secure and efficient financial transactions, combat fraud, and reduce the high costs associated with payments.





More information about Ordo and Aero Commerce

Ordo's 'Payments-as-a-Service' offers fully managed, white-labeled, turn-key solutions for Open Banking payments, including Request to Pay, E-Commerce, QR Code, and the latest VRP-enabled services.

Aero Commerce, on the other hand, is an ecommerce platform designed to meet the evolving requirements of retailers. It equips retailers with tools to reach their markets, increase revenue, and reduce costs while enhancing the customer experience. Aero Commerce aspires to be a leading global ecommerce platform, offering a faster, more flexible, and improved experience for agencies, developers, retailers, and customers.



