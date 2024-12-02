Aer Lingus adds Apple Pay option

Payments can be made in EUR, GBP, and USD using Apple Pay’s touch ID technology or facial recognition on the iPhone X.

The new Apple Pay facility has been made available through the Aer Lingus Payments Hub platform in partnership with technology firm Voyego, which has also added the option for Aer Club members to part pay for flights using Avios.

The carrier also launched a new credit card earlier in 2019, in partnership with Bank of Ireland, with benefits including free flights, priority boarding, lounge passes, and travel insurance.