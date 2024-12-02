AEP teams up with SIA to allow payments with contactless cards at subways and bus lines





Via this partnership, the companies have created a digital platform enabling tickets to be paid for directly at GTT (Gruppo Torinese Trasporti) terminals installed on the turnstiles at subway stations and onboard a number of bus lines in the city of Turin using EMV contactless credit and debit cards (Mastercard and Visa), also virtualised on smartphones and wearable devices, in secure manner.

The innovative system is based on the technological infrastructure of AEP and SIA that allows users to pay for public transport services by bringing their card close to the GTT terminals while also benefiting from travel tariff based on the number of journeys made. The features supporting the development of Smart Mobility permit immediate purchase of the ticket as well as management, authorisation, accounting, and reporting of payment transactions.