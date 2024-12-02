AEON, Fujitsu to test biometric payments

Starting in September 2018, the trial will take place in selected Ministop convenience stores, the initiative being “Japan’s first example of palm vein authentication-type cardless payments at actual retail stores”.

AEON declared that it has decided to use Fujitsu’s palm vein authentication technology for its payment scheme due to its authentication accuracy, according to Banking Technology. This will enable people to go shopping “empty handed” as credit cards and smart devices will be unnecessary.

When paying at a register, customers can pay with their registered AEON card by inputting their birthdate and then scanning the palm of their hand over the reader. Customers can use their AEON card without the bother of taking the card out of their wallet or purse.