Adyen's Data Connect for Marketing enriches payment data for businesses

Unique profile identifiers can link previously unidentified in-store transactions to shopper profiles, unlocking a breadth of analytics-driven use cases. With Data Connect for Marketing, businesses become equipped with stronger customer understanding and can reward customer loyalty, tailor shopper experiences, and drive value for existing customers.











Enabling retailers to understand and customise customer experiences

With a majority of transactions (82%) occurring in physical stores but lacking customer identification, retailers face a significant ‘blind spot’ in understanding their customers’ preferences. Data Connect for Marketing removes this by providing a structured data set that integrates easily into a business’ external tooling, with use cases ranging from Customer Data Platform (CDP) or Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Salesforce is one of the first players to build this integration to offer payments-enriched profiles to their customer base.

Adyen’s officials said that understanding the customer journey has been a major hurdle for omnichannel retail businesses. With Data Connect for Marketing, Adyen is bridging the gap between in-store and online experiences by connecting their wealth of data to single customer profiles. This means they can support businesses to build customer loyalty, and unlock new customisation and advertising opportunities through their existing Adyen integration.





Providing a 360 view on customers

Rather than relying on third-party data sources in an attempt to understand their customers, Data Connect for Marketing means businesses can now leverage their own first-party payments data to build a comprehensive customer view. This capability presents a large opportunity for businesses to enhance their loyalty offering, as Adyen’s data reveals that 68% of consumers report they would like to see more personalised discounting from the retailers they shop most regularly with. Likewise, nearly half (48%) of consumers prefer retailers who remember their preferences and previous shopping behaviours to create more tailored shopping experiences.

Executives from Salesforce explained that harnessing the power of payments data is a game-changer for businesses to create a comprehensive customer 360 view. Thanks to Data Connect for Marketing, teams can offer exceptional customer experiences using their Salesforce Commerce Cloud applications.

For more information about Adyen, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.