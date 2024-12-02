Adyen, Yandex.Checkout partner for online payments in Russia and the CIS

Adyen merchants can now offer Russian and CIS-consumers e-wallets, online banking, and cash via mobile retailers and payment kiosks. The partnership allows Russian users to pay for various goods and services without the need to change their existing payment habits.

Russia has been one of the fastest growing ecommerce markets; its volume in the first half of 2017 grew by 22% (compared to the first half of 2016) and reached 498 billion RUB (USD 8,7 billion). In the country there are more than 87 mln active Internet users.

