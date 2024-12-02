Adyen valued at USD 2.3 bln in new funding

In January, 2015 General Atlantic and other investors valued Adyen at USD 1.5 billion in the largest financial-technology venture deal of 2014, according to Dow Jones VentureSource, wsj.com reports. Adyen co-founder and Chief Executive, Pieter van der Does, said Adyen didn’t need more funding. The company did USD 185 million in revenuein 2014 and expects to double that amount in 2015, he said.

It still has the majority of the USD 250 million it raised in 2014 in the bank, he added, the source cites. Mr. Van der Does said he accepted the new cash because the connections that came with it were irresistible, such as Iconiqs previous investments in Facebook Inc., Zynga Inc. and others.

Since launching in 2011, Iconiq has taken stakes in nearly two dozen fast-growing companies ranging from digital document management startup DocuSign Inc. and e-learning company Pluralsight LLC to India e-commerce site Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. The extra funding comes as Adyen seeks to establish itself as a point-of-sale, or POS, solution for physical retailers.