Adyen: UK ecommerce reaches new peak after Cyber Monday

The number of ecommerce shopping transactions in the UK increased 20% on Friday (8th), 28% on Saturday (9th) and a 17% (10th) when compared to Cyber Monday.

This trend isn’t just isolated to the UK, with global sales figures showing an increase across the three days (12%, 13% and 3% across Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively).

Adyen processes payments for more than 4,500 merchants across the globe. The value of transactions processed by Adyen exceeded USD 90 billion in 2016.

