Adyen to start processing European credit card payments for Zalando

The partnership between the two companies debuted in 2019, when Zalando chose Adyen for its 3DSecure 2 solution. This helped Zalando to implement two-factor authentication in accordance with PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication.

As a next step in their partnership, Adyen acted as an acquirer for Zalando in France and the Benelux, allowing them to implement local payment methods such as Cartes Bancaires and Bancontact. Making use of Adyen’s international acquiring and end-to-end solution lets Zalando link directly to all major card systems and local payment methods.

Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many global companies, providing a streamlined end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and different payment methods. Adyen delivers payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. The cooperation with Zalando as described in the press release underlines Adyen’s growth with current and new merchants.