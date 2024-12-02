Adyen to offer Interac Online

Interac Online is currently offered by the Bank of Montreal, RBC, Scotiabank and Canada Trust. By default, any online banking customer at these institutions is able to use it as a payment method – a figure that currently stands at around 9.5 million Canadians. When a customer chooses to pay with Interac Online, he or she is redirected to the Interac web page, and asked to select their bank. After logging in, selecting the account, and confirming the amount, the customer is returned to the retailer’s website for the confirmation page.

In recent news, Showroomprive.com, a private online sales company, has struck a deal with Adyen for expansion at a European level.

