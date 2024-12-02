Adyen teams up with Guzman y Gomez in Singapore

Adyen, a company that offers payment solutions for the quick service restaurant (QSR) space, has been chosen by GYG to provide a streamlined in-restaurant payment experience.

With ten outlets in Singapore, speed is a priority for both restaurants and customers. GYG needed a partner that understood their business and could streamline operational efficiencies by addressing the challenges of payment processing.

Adyen’s solution integrated systems from POS provider Revel, right through to accelerated authorisations and automated back-end reconciliations. Since the implementation, GYG has seen an improvement in operational efficiencies, with reduced transaction times of at least 30%.