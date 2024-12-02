



Initially launched in France and Italy, with Germany to follow, the partnership between Adyen and Doctolib aims to equip users with online payment solutions and broader financial services that can augment their daily operations and consolidate business and financial management in a single place. In addition, the agreement comes as part of Doctolib’s long-term commitment to scaling data protection and support for its international user base.











Besides assisting the medical sector, Adyen also recently partnered with Spendesk to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through embedded financial services. The two companies intended to allow small businesses to develop their operations by delivering them with advanced solutions.





Augmented payment experiences for medical professionals and patients

Doctolib’s product suite currently includes an online payment solution for teleconsultations, however, the company aims to broaden its offering and also serve the needs of medical professionals. Adyen’s banking licence enables Doctolib’s users to benefit from a modular suite of embedded financial products that equip them with more flexibility and control. Through this, users can potentially minimise how much they spend doing administrative tasks that impact their daily operations, in turn freeing up time to offer medical care to patients.

As of the announcement, Doctolib’s clinical and financial software users can leverage online payment solutions for teleconsultations and physical ones. When it comes to patients, they can register their preferred payment methods in the Doctolib application and pay for their consultations or those of their family and friends. This also removes the need for cash or a bank card on them when they pay for their in-office consultation.

Furthermore, representatives from Doctolib commented on the collaboration, mentioning that the move comes as part of their company’s ongoing mission to optimise administrative processes for caregivers so that they can focus their efforts on looking after patients. Doctolib plans to develop other financial services that meet their needs, demands, and preferences while maintaining data protection standards.

