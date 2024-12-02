



Through this functionality, businesses are set to be able to leverage an iPhone to accept contactless payments, without the need to invest in or manage additional hardware. Expanding Tap-to-Pay on iPhone to new markets allows Adyen to advance its commitment to delivering optimised and augmented solutions for in-person payments.











Recently, Adyen made several developments as part of its growth strategy, with the company working towards serving the needs, demands, and preferences of its customers, while maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements and laws of the industry. For example, the end of September 2024 saw Adyen the host of additional products that intended to advance the in-person payment landscape. At that time, the company worked towards providing new products that could optimise the payment experience for both merchants and customers while simultaneously strengthening its position in the industry.





Tap-to-Pay on iPhone for in-person payments

By utilising Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, merchants can accept all types of contactless payments, including debit and credit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, leveraging on iPhone and a supporting iOS app. With an iPhone XS or later, running the latest version of iOS, at checkout, merchants need to prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method near the merchant’s mobile device, with the transaction being completed using NFC technology.

Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is set to allow Adyen’s customers to:

Optimise in-person payments by eliminating the dependence on payment hardware to accept transactions;

Augmented installation and onboarding, enabling businesses to expand their payment operations;

Offer safe and accelerated checkout experiences that scale mobility on location;

Convenient and secure payments for customers, with transactions being encrypted and payment data protected by the same technology used for Apple Pay.

Moreover, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone leverages the built-in capabilities of the iPhone to keep business and customer data private and secure. Also, Apple does not store card numbers or transaction details on the device or its servers when a payment is processed.

