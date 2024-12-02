Adyen supports m-payments system Apple Pay

Under the terms of this partnership, merchants only need to partner with Adyen to offer Apple Pay, without the need to depend on any third party systems.

Adyen is currently working with merchants to launch this service, and is collaborating with Apple, the card schemes, and major merchants to ensure its support for Apple Pay.

Customers will have the option to pay with Apple Pay whether they are paying online via a mobile device, in a mobile app, or at the cash register.

Due to the presence of an NFC antenna in their iPhone 6, Apple Pay means that shoppers will be able to pay in-store by bringing their phone near a contactless reader and placing a finger on the Touch ID, with credit card information being kept secure through tokenization. For in-app purchases, the payment flow will also include verification with the Touch ID.

In recent news, Adyen has partnered with Evernote to launch Alipay’s mobile-optimised checkout solution for Evernote’s user base in China.

For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.