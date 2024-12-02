Adyen supports Kooomo Payments to facilitate businesses expand overseas

The integration of Adyen’s payment solutions gives mid-sized businesses access to a payments platform that is purpose-built for cross-border transactions. Kooomo will rebrand Adyen’s platform as Kooomo Payments, giving its customers local payment methods and currencies can be switched on and off with the click of a button. Businesses will also benefit from access to the latest payment methods such as Buy Now, Pay Later services and digital wallets.

Kooomo’s officials said that their business is built to simplify cross-border selling. With Adyen, they’re giving scaling merchants access to affordable enterprise technology, which might otherwise be out of reach. Their customers are looking to move away from a model of multiple integrations into multiple payment types. This is especially relevant since COVID-19 has triggered the rapid rise of digital wallets, and BNPL methods such as Klarna. A single integration with Adyen enables their customers to focus on growth.

