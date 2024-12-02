Adyen shows payments transactions growth for 2013

Adyen holds acquiring licenses for Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Diners, Discover and Union Pay schemes, enabling its platform to process payments from any sales channel including online, mobile and point-of-sale (POS).

Adyen North America has experienced a 1,800% increase in global payments transaction value processed for its customers. It also achieved almost 153% growth in new customers, more than double the new customer growth in 2012 – and significant organic growth from existing customers.

Adyen is a global company offering omni-channel payment services. It supports 187 transaction currencies, 14 settlement currencies and 224 preferred local payment methods used on six continents.

In recent news, Adyen has appointed Kamran Zaki as President of Adyen North America.

