Adyen, Shopline expand partnership to boost smart commerce

Adyen is currently processing payments for SHOPLINE in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore and, through the new agreement, SHOPLINE is looking to further power its global expansion efforts and deliver high-quality smart commerce solutions, including ecommerce, social commerce, and POS for its merchants outside China.





The use of Adyen for Platforms

Adyen for Platforms is one of the fintech’s many products designed for merchants who require a flexible payment solution that enables platform business models to integrate payments into their offering, without additional operational complexity. Adyen’s unified commerce solution can be easily leveraged by platforms to help easily expand, track results, and gain valuable customer insights across all touchpoints, through one integration.

By using Adyen for Platforms, SHOPLINE has developed SHOPLINE Payments, a one-in-all service offering global and local payment methods for Southeast Asia important merchants, including Lush, Angliss, and Lyde Bikes. SHOPLINE now benefits from one contract for all markets and a single integration across regions, which will help it further expand, without additional logistical costs.









The perks of a continuous partnership

As part of the agreement, Adyen will help SHOPLINE remain PCI (Payment Card Industry)-compliant through a series of encryption solutions, apart from a secure and updated platform.

The partnership will also allow SHOPLINE to boost its operational efficiency through a series of solutions, including seamlessly onboarding new customers through Adyen for Platforms’ built-in automated KYC checks. At the same time, Adyen will provide its POS terminals to SHOPLINE so that users can use all the necessary insights to make informed decisions and increase customer satisfaction.

By integrating with Adyen, SHOPLINE can scale in the markets where merchants require its presence and help built a healthier, more competitive, and customer-oriented commerce model. In other words, SHOPLINE can help users sign up, sell, and be paid better. At the same time, it improved its efficiency by reducing the time spent onboarding customers and expanded its customer experience by adding multi-channel options, a wider range of payment methods, and competitive pricing.





About the companies

Adyen aims to provide end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products through a single global solution. The company helps businesses scale and generate more wealth and some of the most known brands it works alongside with include SHEIN, Facebook, Uber, L’Oréal, Grab, and Singapore Airlines.

At the same time, SHOPLINE was founded in 2013 and its Singapore division is currently Asia’s biggest smart commerce platform. It prioritises delivering an omnichannel experience to merchants of all sizes, to achieve local and international growth. It has helped over 350,000 merchants start and grow their retail businesses and has offices in Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, and Singapore, among other countries.

