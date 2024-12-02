Adyen, Shiji Payments partner to streamline hospitality payments

The partnership provides hospitality businesses the ability to utilise the Adyen platform together with Shiji, a company activating in the provision of technological solutions for the hospitality, food service, retail, and entertainment industries.

This new integration removes the need for a list of platforms and suppliers which usually includes separate processes for property management systems, food and beverage point of sale, and guest experience platforms not to mention the different payments service providers for each.

Hotels can consolidate front-end business systems and payment needs, including having the same point of sale setups across regions and easier reconciliation across all channels. German hospitality brand Ruby Hotels is an early adopter of the combined proposition.

