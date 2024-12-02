Adyen shares trading updates, earnings grow 34% amid pandemic

Adyen, which normally reports earning at the half and full year mark, said it was providing the trading update for transparency amid the pandemic.

The company said net revenue was up 34% in the quarter to EUR 135.5 million from the same period a year earlier, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 16% to EUR 63.6 million from EUR 34.1 million.

Adyen, who processes payments for companies such as Uber, Netflix and Booking.com, went public in 2018 and it has managed to double its stock price value in the past two years.