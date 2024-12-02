Adyen, Scalefast partner for payments and global ecommerce technology

As part of the agreement, Scalefast’s customers will benefit from Adyen’s payment processing, allowing its platform to provide a secure shopping experience to consumers. For more information about Adyen, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.

With the increasing demand for ecommerce to serve a global consumer base, brands need help to sell to a wide range of international customers. The partnership aims to address the need by reducing payment friction through offering shoppers their preferred global payment methods.

The US-based company manages the complexities associated with maintaining an enterprise-class online store by acting as the complete ecommerce backbone with a unified platform, infrastructure and operation needed to grow online sales. From storefront to global logistics, Scalefast handles its client needs, most recently GDPR compliance.