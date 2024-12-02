Adyen rolls out real-time Mastercard account updater service globally

The direct API connection helps to prevent card declines due to account changes caused by expiration dates or new replacement card numbers, among other reasons. Microsoft and Twitter are among Adyen’s merchants using the Mastercard Account Updater service.

Adyen’s use of the Mastercard Account Updater API can be activated instantly with no merchant integration required. The company also provides merchants live performance data including authorisation rate impact by issuing bank and decline code.

