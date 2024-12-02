Adyen, Retail Pro International to deliver new in-store experiences to customers

The partnership will be rolled out across markets in Europe, Singapore and Australia, to deliver a unified retail experience for customers across all channels.

Retail Pro software is designed to help retailers optimise business operations within the store and manage the engagement with customers at the Point of Sale.

The partnership will connect Retail Pro International’s existing POS software solutions to Adyen’s payments platform, enabling merchants to access a wide range of global currencies and payment options. For example, Chinese customers will be able to use their WeChat and Alipay accounts at the Point of Sale.

