Adyen report: APAC retailers invest in unified commerce solutions

According to the report, 25% of APAC businesses connected their payments systems to other parts of their organisation to increase efficiency and, as a result, nearly half of them consider their business is now performing better.

The data collected shows that 59% of APAC consumers consider that retailers have used technology to improve their platforms during the pandemic and make them broader available for the public, prioritising digitalisation. Moreover, almost all merchants interviewed aim to invest in back-end connectivity, looking to improve operations and the overall payments process, including 99% of business from Hong Kong, 97% in Malaysia and Singapore, and 81% in Japan.

Other findings of the report highlight customers’ loyalty following a positive online shopping experience. According to data, 81% of Malaysians will not revisit a retailer if the latter did not meet the customer’s expectations. Finally, rewards are also important for APAC consumers, as customers expect to be rewarded with discounts, special offers, and bonuses for their loyalty.

